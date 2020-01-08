A baby boom, business growth and more may be coming in 2020

By Lynda Powless, Editor Six Nations is looking to a year of growth, political changes and even a possible baby boom is coming. As part of our annual look at what may be coming and fun, the man who told us there would be a new elected chief and it would be a man, that political turmoil would continue and cannabis would be legal is calling for a growth year for the community. Six Nations seer Troy Green says he sees a lot of economic success for local businesses, even a lottery winner. Actually he said there could be three lottery winners. The first two he said would win smaller lotteries “be small millionaires, but there will be a third winner and it will be huge.” He said the wins…
Related Posts
Six Nations started the first day of 2020 off with a drop in at the Ohsweken Fire Hall
January 8, 2020 59
Six Nations started the first day of 2020 off with a drop in at the Ohsweken…
Six Nations first baby is a girl!
January 8, 2020 213
Six Nations’ newest citizen of 2020 is here! Little Delia Doxtator made her debut into the…