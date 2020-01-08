Local News
A baby boom, business growth and more may be coming in 2020

January 8, 2020

By Lynda Powless, Editor Six Nations is looking to a year of growth, political changes and even a possible baby boom is coming. As part of our annual look at what may be coming and fun, the man who told us there would be a new elected chief and it would be a man, that political turmoil would continue and cannabis would be legal is calling for a growth year for the community. Six Nations seer Troy Green says he sees a lot of economic success for local businesses, even a lottery winner. Actually he said there could be three lottery winners. The first two he said would win smaller lotteries “be small millionaires, but there will be a third winner and it will be huge.” He said the wins…

