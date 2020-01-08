Local News
ticker

Brantford Mayor Looks to Redefine Relationship With Six Nations

January 8, 2020 68 views
Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis welcomes people to the annual New Year’s levee. (Photo by Donna Duric)

By Donna Duric Writer Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis says he’s looking to redefine the city’s relationship with Six Nations heading into 2020. “It’s a very important relationship to me and our community,” Davis said at the annual Mayor’s levee in Brantford on Jan. 1 at the Civic Centre. “It goes right back to our beginning. There’s been some rough patches in that relationship. I’m hoping we can move forward in a very progressive manner.” Some of the ideas he has in mind for both communities is a bus link between Brantford and Six Nations, restoring Mohawk Lake and developing the lands of the former Mohawk-Greenwich brownfield site. “I’m hoping together we can see those lands developed for the benefit of both communities,” said Davis. Mayor Davis also lauded the hiring…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations started the first day of 2020 off with a drop in at the Ohsweken Fire Hall
Local News

Six Nations started the first day of 2020 off with a drop in at the Ohsweken Fire Hall

January 8, 2020 59

Six Nations started the first day of 2020 off with a drop in at the Ohsweken…

Read more
Little Delia Doxtator made her debut into the world at 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 2 at McMaster University Hospital.
Local News

Six Nations first baby is a girl!

January 8, 2020 213

Six Nations’ newest citizen of 2020 is here! Little Delia Doxtator made her debut into the…

Read more