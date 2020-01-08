Brantford Mayor Looks to Redefine Relationship With Six Nations

By Donna Duric Writer Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis says he’s looking to redefine the city’s relationship with Six Nations heading into 2020. “It’s a very important relationship to me and our community,” Davis said at the annual Mayor’s levee in Brantford on Jan. 1 at the Civic Centre. “It goes right back to our beginning. There’s been some rough patches in that relationship. I’m hoping we can move forward in a very progressive manner.” Some of the ideas he has in mind for both communities is a bus link between Brantford and Six Nations, restoring Mohawk Lake and developing the lands of the former Mohawk-Greenwich brownfield site. “I’m hoping together we can see those lands developed for the benefit of both communities,” said Davis. Mayor Davis also lauded the hiring…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice