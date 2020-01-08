Local News
ticker

New Year Fun at the ILA

January 8, 2020 51 views
Jax Caddy, Romeo Caddy, Silas VanEvery, Tommy Redeye and Emma Redeye were out in Ohsweken hunting down donuts early New Years day. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer There were donuts and visiting and a day full of fun at the ILA on the first day of 2020 at Six Nations. With school out, children and families from the Six Nation were invited to spend the day at the ILA where the arena was filled with bouncy castles, games and other fun activities. The free event was hosted by Six Nations Child and Family Services and looks to be the first of many similar events. “This is the first event like this that we’ve done,” Jocelyne Byrne told Turtle Island News, “and it’s gone really well. We also have different events and programs like this throughout the year including our family fun nights which get started up in January. We also have after school…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations started the first day of 2020 off with a drop in at the Ohsweken Fire Hall
Local News

Six Nations started the first day of 2020 off with a drop in at the Ohsweken Fire Hall

January 8, 2020 59

Six Nations started the first day of 2020 off with a drop in at the Ohsweken…

Read more
Little Delia Doxtator made her debut into the world at 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 2 at McMaster University Hospital.
Local News

Six Nations first baby is a girl!

January 8, 2020 213

Six Nations’ newest citizen of 2020 is here! Little Delia Doxtator made her debut into the…

Read more