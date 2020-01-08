North American Indigenous Games Volunteer Launch

By Josh Giles Sports Writer HALIFAX, N.S The North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) will be hosting their official volunteer launch today (Wednesday, January 8), at the Juno Tower in Halifax Nova Scotia. The event is being held to encourage anyone and everyone to volunteer. Ashley Stevens is the Communications Coordinator of NAIG and said, “We’re going to need about 3,000 volunteers to really be successful. We’re focusing in on game day staff.” Unfortunately for people who don’t live in Halifax or the surrounding areas, it might be hard to be able to volunteer, as NAIG won’t be able to cover the costs to house or feed any of their volunteers who might want to take part in the games. They will be looking more towards locals and family members of…
Related Posts
Six Nations started the first day of 2020 off with a drop in at the Ohsweken Fire Hall
January 8, 2020 59
Six Nations started the first day of 2020 off with a drop in at the Ohsweken…
Six Nations first baby is a girl!
January 8, 2020 213
Six Nations’ newest citizen of 2020 is here! Little Delia Doxtator made her debut into the…