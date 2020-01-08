Six Nations first baby is a girl!

Six Nations’ newest citizen of 2020 is here! Little Delia Doxtator made her debut into the world at 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 2 at McMaster University. Parents Shasta Doxtator and Joshua VanEvery are thrilled to welcome their baby into the world. Their little bundle of joy weighed in at 8 lbs. 4 oz. Delia is still in the hospital and her parents are looking forward to all the gifts they will be given by Turtle Island News once their precious girl comes home. You still have time to be a part of welcoming our First Citizen. Drop a gift off at Turtle Island News this week….



