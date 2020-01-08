Snipers have a strong first quarter By Josh Giles Sports Writer OHSWEKEN, ONT- It was another tough game when the Six Nation Snipers faced off against the Oshawa Outlaws. Both teams have started out the season without having any wins to their name, but that would change after Sunday night. The first half was a good start for the Snipers with a strong first quarter when they got an early lead of 2-1. In the second quarter it was much of the same story. Six Nations was scoring at a good pace, but Oshawa was keeping pace. A flurry of three goals in the last minute of the half narrowed the Snipers lead with a score of 6-5. The third quarter saw an absolute collapse from Six Nations. The Outlaws…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice