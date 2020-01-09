Grand River Conservation Authority issues Flood Watch

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a Flood Watch message for the weekend with a weather system expected to bring a record amount of rain hitting the Grand River watershed starting Thursday night and continuing through the weekend.

The GRCA said the leading edge of the system will bring warmer temperatures before returning to below freezing on Saturday. With uncertainty surrounding how much rain will actually fall before transitioning to freezing precipitation, the GRCA plans to monitor conditions closely.

The GRCA said current forecasts are for the potential of between 60-80mm of precipitation across the watershed would be a record amount of rainfall for this area in January. Precipitation combined with frozen or saturated ground conditions and melting snow will cause significant runoff to local waterways. Flooding is expected in low-lying areas.

There is limited ice cover on rivers and streams at this time and the risk of ice jam flooding is considered low with this event. GRCA’s major reservoirs at Belwood, Conestogo, Guelph, Luther, Woolwich, Laurel, and Shade’s Mills will be used to manage runoff from this event and reduce flooding downstream of these reservoirs.

Stay Safe

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all water bodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with current weather conditions, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.

This message will be updated by 3:00 p.m. on Friday January 10, 2020. Updated flood messages will be issued as conditions develop and better forecast information becomes available.

