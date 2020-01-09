Wikwemikong Man Faces Raft of Drug Charges

A Wikwemikong man is facing a slew of charges after Wikwemikong Tribal Police executed a search warrant in the community.

Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) Crime Reduction Unit, aided by the UCCM Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police, executed the search warrant on Jan. 8.

As a result of the investigation, officers seized quantities of Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Codeine and Methamphetamine. Officers also seized a sum of Canadian currency as proceeds of crime and a prohibited hand held taser.

Frederick George Peltier, 59, of Wikwemikong, has been arrested and charged with the following:

-Possession of hydromorphone, a schedule one substance, for the purpose of trafficking

-Possession of oxycodone, a schedule on substance, for the purpose of trafficking

-Possession of methamphetamine, a schedule one substance

-Possession of codeine, a schedule one substance

-Possession of property obtained by crime

-Unauthorized Possession of a weapon

Peltier is in custody and will appear in Gore Bay Bail Court on Jan. 10.

As of July 1, 2019, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service deployed a Crime Reduction Unit comprised of one Detective Sergeant and two Detective Constables.

WTPS said, “These experienced criminal investigators work in concert, to be a proactive, problem solving response to eliminate or disrupt criminal activities in the Greater Wikwemikong Area. With the growing concerns of substance abuse in and around our community, the Crime Reduction Unit is mandated to identify local community drug dealers, investigate their illegal activities and lay appropriate charges.”

The public is reminded to please contact WTPS with any information regarding the illicit sale of controlled and illegal substances or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 222-8477 (TIPS).

