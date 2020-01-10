HOW DO YOU LOSE $615 WHILE DRIVING ON HIGHWAY 403? TAKE A COOL VIDEO OF A CRASH WHILE DRIVING BY

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) -The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were investigating a motor vehicle collision on Highway #403 near Johnson Road in the County of Brant on January 8, 2020 at approximately 8:40 a.m.

While investigators were at the scene they noticed a passing vehicle and the driver was taking a video of the crash scene.

The driver was stopped and issued a Provincial Offences Notice for Driving while using a handheld communications device contrary to Section 76.1(1) of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

OPP want to remind motorists that it is illegal in the Province of Ontario to operate a motor vehicle while using a handheld communications device.

Anyone with information regarding any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice