Six Nations Prepare For Stormy Weekend, Grand River Flooding In Low Areas

Flood warnings are in effect for Grand River (Turtle Island News File Photo by Jim C Powless)

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a Flood Warning message for the entire Grand River watershed, including Six Nations, with a significant winter storm expected to hit province wide this weekend.

Residents should prepare for inclement weather and icing conditions over the weekend. Six Nations should be ready for flooding in low areas. Flood coordinators are being warned to close and monitor parts of Brantford, including Gilkison Street where the flow is expected to flow over.

While no emergency service information was available from Six Nations Friday, in the past the Six Nations Social Services building has been available for those who may lose hydro.

Precipitation is beginning late Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. The GRCA says there is still a great deal of uncertainty with respect to how much of this precipitation will fall as rain before transitioning to freezing rain as temperatures fall through the day on Saturday. It is expected that much of the northern Grand River watershed (north of Elora) will see a prolonged period of freezing rain, while the southern watershed (south of Cambridge) will receive heavy rainfall. The central portion of the watershed (Cambridge to Elora) is expected to see a mix of heavy rain and freezing rain for much of this event. How this precipitation falls will greatly impact how local waterways respond.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada predicts that large amounts of rain are expected for Saturday, January 11th, turning to freezing rain and icing conditions in some areas that evening. By Sunday, wind gusts up to 60-70 km/h are expected to impact structures covered with ice such as tree limbs and power lines.

The following precautions can be taken:

Monitor the weather forecast on the Environment Canada website

Ensure your heating system is optimal (fuel levels, wood, pellets, etc)

Prepare to de-ice, shovel and clear water from sidewalks and driveways

In the case of a power outage, ensure you have enough emergency supplies to last at least 72 hours without electricity and have a generator on standby for sump pumps

Try not to travel unless necessary

Southern Grand River Watershed Communities along the Grand River through the southern watershed including Paris , Brantford , Caledonia , Cayuga , and Dunnville should anticipate flooding in low-lying areas that typically experience spring flooding. Flows in the southern Grand River watershed will peak late Sunday and through the day on Monday. Grand River (Brantford) Flows in the Grand River through Brantford are expected to overtop Gilkison Street. Brantford Flood Coordinators are requested to close this area and monitor conditions.

