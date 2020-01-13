Rolling protest supporting Wet’siwet’en makes it to Six Nations,

A rolling protest from Oneida to Six Nations slowed traffic along the 401 and 403 during rush hour Monday Jan., 13, 2020 in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation pipeline fight. (Photo by Donna Duric)

IX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A rolling blockade that slowed down traffic during rush hour along the 401 and 403 Monday by travelling speeds of 50-60 km per hour in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation rolled into Six Nations shortly before noon Monday, Jan., 13, 2020.

The caravan travelled 120 km along the 401 and 403 slowing down early morning traffic to draw attention to the Wet’suwet’en who are fighting against the construction of a natural-gas pipeline through their territory in B.C. they say is going ahead without their consent.

The rolling protest was escorted by OPP for safety. They were met at Six Nations by one Six Nations Police officer and a locked community hall.

Social media posts said the protest is an Indigenous-led rolling blockade being held to draw attention to the Wet’suwet’en Nation pipeline fight.

OPP had warned Monday morning traffic of the possible slowdown.

“Protest activities may periodically delay or interrupt the normal flow of traffic on area highways in Middlesex, Oxford, and Brant Counties,” the OPP said in a statement. They said they would continue to monitor the traffic slowdown for traffic safety and to allow protesters to exercise their rights.

Coastal GasLink has provincial approval to build a 670-kilometre pipeline from northeastern British Columbia to LNG Canada’s $40-billion export terminal in Kitimat, but hereditary chiefs say they won’t allow anyone on the First Nation’s traditional territory without their consent.

The company said the project is approved, permitted and under construction today by more than 1,000 workers, including many Indigenous people from across the North.

Fourteen people were arrested on Jan. 7, 2019 when the RCMP enforced an interim injunction at a blockade near Smithers, B.C.

