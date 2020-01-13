Six Nations roads flooded, motorists warned to stay clear

Six Nations Fire Services have posted signs warning motorists to stay away from flooded areas along Mohawk Road and Fourth Line that were still flooded out Monday morning as shown in this photo and to be

weary of flood prone areas . (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Grand River flows through Brant County and Six Nations peaked overnight Sunday in the 950 cm/s range. Flows will be similar to those experienced during the June 2017 flood event. The Grand River Conservation Authority advised both Brant County and Six Nations Flood Coordinators to prepare to close Bateman Line & 4th Line (Boundary Road) and monitor conditions in this area

The weather system that brought up to 100mm of rainfall to the Grand River watershed on Saturday moved out of the province and temperatures returned below freezing. This event produced the highest January rainfall on record for this part of the province and resulted in substantial flooding in a number of communities in the northern and central portions of the watershed. River flows are beginning to recede in these areas. Flows in the southern Grand River watershed, south of Cambridge, will continue to increase through the weekend and result in significant flooding in some areas before receding early next week

Stay Safe

The public is asked to stay away from all waterways due to the extreme risk at this time. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and, when combined with current weather conditions, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.

