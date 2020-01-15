Applications open for Indian day schools compensation

OTTAWA-A long-awaited program to provide financial compensation to survivors of Canada’s Indian day schools is now open for applications. Under the terms of the settlement, survivors can apply for individual compensation for harms linked to attending one of the federally run institutions. Nearly 200,000 Indigenous children attended more than 700 Indian day schools beginning in the 1920s, often enduring trauma that in some cases included physical and sexual abuse. The numberof Six Nations people who attended Indian Day schools is not known, said Six Nations Elected Council communications officer Candace Lickers. She said SNEC is working with Gowling WLG to organize another community information session in the near future. Once finalized details will be made available. Crown-Indigenous Relations expects thousands of Indigenous people from across Canada will be eligible to…



