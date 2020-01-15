Grand River begins to recede after weekend floods hit Six Nations

Road closures and flooding were still in place in sections of Six Nations Tuesday after a weekend storm brought heavy rain across Ontario. Along with Brant and Haldimand Counties Six Nations was hit with flooding over that began to recede slowly Tuesday. The river began to peak Monday the Grand River Conservation Authority said but it could be a week before it recedes in some areas. Six Nations Public Works posted road closure signs in areas hit by flooding. Six Nations Fire Emergency Services monitored the flooding and helping residents who stayed in their homes hit by flooding waters. Six Nations Firefighters went door to door in the flooded area along Fourth Line checking on residents who stayed in their home. Saturday a motorist who attempted to drive through the…
Related Posts
Students to sing national anthem in Ojibwa at Winnipeg Jets hockey game
January 15, 2020 4
WINNIPEG _ The national anthem before this Friday’s NHL game in Winnipeg won’t quite sound the…
Brantford Police Update the Public After Multiple Suspected Drug Overdoses
January 15, 2020 4
The Brantford Police Services (BPS) are investigating several suspected drug overdoses which are believed to be…