Grand River begins to recede after weekend floods hit Six Nations

Road closures and flooding were still in place in sections of Six Nations Tuesday after a weekend storm brought heavy rain across Ontario. Along with Brant and Haldimand Counties Six Nations was hit with flooding over that began to recede slowly Tuesday. The river began to peak Monday the Grand River Conservation Authority said but it could be a week before it recedes in some areas. Six Nations Public Works posted road closure signs in areas hit by flooding. Six Nations Fire Emergency Services monitored the flooding and helping residents who stayed in their homes hit by flooding waters. Six Nations Firefighters went door to door in the flooded area along Fourth Line checking on residents who stayed in their home. Saturday a motorist who attempted to drive through the…



