Local News
ticker

It’s going to get cold…be prepared

January 15, 2020 52 views

A cold snap is coming. Be prepared. With Alberta colder than parts of Iqualit this week, temperatures are expected to drop in Southern Ontario next week and residents need to make sure they are prepared. Make sure you have an emergency kit on hand. Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia. Symptoms of cold-weather-related problems include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. Be prepared. Check your furnance filter and change it. Check outside furnance vents make sure they are clear. If the furnance stops working shut off your water to avoid frozen pipes. Make sure you have flashlights and candles on hand in…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford Police Update the Public After Multiple Suspected Drug Overdoses

January 15, 2020

The Brantford Police Services (BPS) are investigating several suspected drug overdoses which are believed to be…

Read more
Grand River flooding hit Six Nations over the weekend with high water alerts out for flood prone areas of the community. The community pump house was surrounded by the river. The river has begun to recede. (Photo by Jim C Powless) See more page 5.
Local News

Grand River begins to recede after weekend floods hit Six Nations

January 15, 2020 45

Road closures and flooding were still in place in sections of Six Nations Tuesday after a…

Read more