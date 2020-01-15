It’s going to get cold…be prepared

A cold snap is coming. Be prepared. With Alberta colder than parts of Iqualit this week, temperatures are expected to drop in Southern Ontario next week and residents need to make sure they are prepared. Make sure you have an emergency kit on hand. Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia. Symptoms of cold-weather-related problems include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. Be prepared. Check your furnance filter and change it. Check outside furnance vents make sure they are clear. If the furnance stops working shut off your water to avoid frozen pipes. Make sure you have flashlights and candles on hand in…



