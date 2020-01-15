Mark Hill…moving foward…together

It’s a refreshing start to the new year to have Elected Chief Mark Hill throw down the gauntlet and take up an open door policy with local media after six years of cold silence coming from the Six Nations Elected Chiefs’ office. In a sit down with Turtle Island News, the first since former Elected Chief Bill Montour held the office, Six Nations’ youngest chief outlined an ambitious agenda and focus on fixing issues at home before travelling outside the community. He has said travelling is not a priority for him. Instead he plans to focus on fixing what’s broke. And there is a lot. Six Nations Iroquois Lodge is teetering on closure with internal issues and rifts causing a loss of employees and difficulty hiring anyone. But that hasn’t…
