Meet Six Nations first baby of 2020

By Donna Duric Writer Gifts from Six Nations couldn’t have been more needed or appreciated. Parents of Six Nations first baby of 2020 Shasta Doxtator and Joshua VanEvery were showered with gifts from the community in honour of their baby girl, the first Six Nations baby of 2020. And it couldn’t have come at a better time. Joshua says it is greatly appreciated. “This will really help out,” the young father says eyeing all the diapers and supplies. Delia Doxtator was born on Jan. 2, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. at McMaster Hospital in Hamilton weighing 8 lbs. 4 oz. Delia is finally home after spending a few extra days in the hospital but she’s healthy, said mom Shasta. Delia was scheduled to be delivered by caesarean section but Shasta went…
