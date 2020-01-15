Rolling blockade and Hamilton protest support of Wetsuweten

By Donna Duric Writer A rolling blockade and protesters snarling Hamilton rushhour traffic signaled support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in their fight to stop a $6.6 billion pipeline across their territory. About 50 people took part in a rolling blockade along two of southern Ontario’s busiest highways Monday morning to draw attention to the lack of consultation among Wetsuweten hereditary chiefs for the construction of the Coastal Gas Link pipeline. The $6.6 billion pipeline is set to begin construction this summer in northern British Columbia but supporters of the hereditary chiefs blocked preliminary work on the pipeline citing environmental concerns and lack of consultation with hereditary chiefs. A convoy of about 13 vehicles going about 60 km/hr slowed traffic on highways 401 and 403 Monday morning to draw attention to…
