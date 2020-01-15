Students to sing national anthem in Ojibwa at Winnipeg Jets hockey game

WINNIPEG _ The national anthem before this Friday’s NHL game in Winnipeg won’t quite sound the way it usually does.

A group of students from the city’s Riverbend Community School are set to perform O Canada in Ojibwa.

Gloria Barker, who teaches at the English-Ojibwa bilingual school, says it’s a real honour to be able to promote the Indigenous language.

The Winnipeg Jets will also be sporting new jerseys with Indigenous logos during the pre-skate for their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It’s all part of a night to acknowledge the Winnipeg **>Aboriginal<** Sport Achievement Centre.

Barker says she is proud of her students and hopes they will inspire other Indigenous people and groups to support their traditional languages.

“Language is a very important part of who we are and our identity.”

(CTV Winnipeg)

