Unity, staffing, re-organization priorities for Elected Chief Mark Hill

By Donna Duric Writer Elected Chief Mark Hill has lofty goals heading into 2020. Just two months into his term, the 29 year old is the youngest-ever elected Chief of Six Nations. He says his council is looking to re-structure both council and its administration and forge a new relationship with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC). He wants to bridge the gap between elected council and the HCCC, as the two councils have historically been at odds over political decision-making in the community for almost 100 years. That strained relationship between the two councils was especially pronounced during the previous leadership of former elected Chief Ava Hill. But Elected Chief Mark Hill said he’s already spoken to clanmothers and hereditary chiefs since he got elected in the hope of…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice