Local News
ticker

Unity, staffing, re-organization priorities for Elected Chief Mark Hill

January 15, 2020 79 views
Elected Chief Mark Hill takes the helm of the largest First Nation in Canada. (Photo by Donna Duric)

By Donna Duric Writer Elected Chief Mark Hill has lofty goals heading into 2020. Just two months into his term, the 29 year old is the youngest-ever elected Chief of Six Nations. He says his council is looking to re-structure both council and its administration and forge a new relationship with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC). He wants to bridge the gap between elected council and the HCCC, as the two councils have historically been at odds over political decision-making in the community for almost 100 years. That strained relationship between the two councils was especially pronounced during the previous leadership of former elected Chief Ava Hill. But Elected Chief Mark Hill said he’s already spoken to clanmothers and hereditary chiefs since he got elected in the hope of…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Students to sing national anthem in Ojibwa at Winnipeg Jets hockey game

January 15, 2020 9

WINNIPEG _ The national anthem before this Friday’s NHL game in Winnipeg won’t quite sound the…

Read more
Daily

Brantford Police Update the Public After Multiple Suspected Drug Overdoses

January 15, 2020 12

The Brantford Police Services (BPS) are investigating several suspected drug overdoses which are believed to be…

Read more