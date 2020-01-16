BMO creates Indigenous Advisory Council after Indigenous grandfather and granddaughter accused of fraud by BMO worker

TORONTO- Jan. 16, 2020 – The BMO Financial Group has created its own eight member Indigenous Advisory Council after an Indigenous grandfather and his granddaughter were accused of fraud by a BMO bank teller and arrested and handcuffed by police in a branch of the bank in British Columbia.
The detention and handcuffing of a 12-year-old child and her grandfather, Maxwell Johnson, who trying to open a bank account Dec., 20, 2019 set off a storm across the country with charges of BMO employees racially profiling clients.
Coast Salish grandmother, Kat Norris, says it was a case of racial profiling.“All we want is to be treated equally. We want to know that if we are going to walk into an institution, a hospital, or a store, we are going to be treated with common respect. We also don’t want to be ignored or that look assuming we are going to bring them any danger,” Norris, a residential school survivor says.
She questioned if staff at the bank wouldn’t have called police if the people trying to open a new account on Dec. 20 were white.“The police should have known that handcuffing a 12-year-old girl isn’t the right thing to do,” she says.“
Maxwell Johnson said the BMO worker said there was an issue with the identification numbers. She told them “one or two numbers didn’t add up” and there were discrepancies with the status cards.
He said the pair were asked to wait in an office. Vancouver police arrived about half an hour later, took them outside and handcuffed them. He said police told them they were accused of attempting fraud, but police later released the two at the scene and apologized. Meanwhile supporters of Maxwell and his granddaughter have held two rallies of support after the incident.
Johnson said it was heartbreaking to watch his 12-year-old granddaughter being arrested. He said he was only trying to help her open a bank account. “It was so hard to see my granddaughter taken out of the bank and handcuffed. She will be scarred for life from this,” Johnson said in an emotional Facebook post after the Dec. 20 incident. “At the time I was just worried … now that I have had time to go over this it makes me so mad.”
Vancouver Police have already launched an investigation over how police handled the situation. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC)., B.C’s police watchdog, said it became aware of the Dec., 20th incident through media reports and public complaints taht flooded their offices. The OPCC ordered an investigation into the incident. “It is important that there be a thorough and independent investigation of this matter,” said Deputy Police Complaints Commissioner Andrea Spindler.
“The investigation will carefully examine and assess the circumstances of this incident including the legal authority to detain, arrest and use restraining devices such as handcuffs as well as any relevant questions of policy or training.” The OPCC said the investigation, being conducted by the Delta Police Department, looks at whether any officer’s conduct would constitute misconduct, along with Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Police Board policies, procedures and training. It said investigators will have six months to complete their work.
National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations called on BMO to “set better standards of their employees” in order to avoid something similar from happening in the future.
The BMO, who has not spoke publically about last month’s incident, announced Thursday, (Jan., 16, 2020), almost a month after the incident that it has appointed its own Indigenous advisory board.
In a statement, the BMO said it’s Council will support further education and awareness, provide input on policies and practices, and build on BMO’s long-term commitment to diversity and inclusion.
“People are disappointed and angry with us, and I don’t blame them. Part of building a truly inclusive culture involves being honest with ourselves when we fall short of those standards,” said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. “An Indigenous customer was not treated with the respect or trust that BMO customers deserve. He entered our branch to open an account for his granddaughter and they were escorted out by police. This is unacceptable.
“Our front line employees have difficult jobs with strict legal requirements. This sometimes requires them to make important decisions based on incomplete information. The vast majority of the time we get these decisions right. This time we didn’t. I — and our entire organization — unreservedly apologize for what happened. We simply should not have called the police, regardless of the circumstances.
“I recognize apologies alone are not enough. The buck stops with me. I know we have to do better and we will do better. Creating this council is an important step.
“We have accelerated the formation of our Indigenous Advisory Council to help drive action from this incident. The Council will provide input to help inform our response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) call to action to improve corporate Canada’s policies and activities, and ongoing strategies and initiatives impacting Indigenous communities. We are honoured to partner with Indigenous leaders from across the country and draw on the voices of our own internal Indigenous Employee Resource Group,” said Mr. White.
The statement said as the BMO Indigenous Advisory Council expands, it will be representative of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities. The BMO Indigenous Advisory Council founding members are:
o Chief Patrick Michell, Kanaka Bar Indian Band, BC
o Regional Chief, Roger Augustine, Assembly of First Nations, NB/PEI
o Minister Anita Campbell, Manitoba Métis Nation, MN
o Chief Terry Paul, Membertou First Nation, NS
o Chief Darcy Bear, Whitecap Dakota First Nation, SK
o Kevin Chief, Principal, Chief Partnerships Manitoba Inc., MN
o Chief Don Maracle, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, ON
o Chief Ouray Crowfoot, Siksika Nation, AB
“My experience with BMO is one of an inclusive organization that has made an exceptional effort over many years to work effectively with Indigenous communities,” said Regional Chief, Roger Augustine, Assembly of First Nations. “The work of the Advisory Council will lead to positive change around cultural awareness and the spirit of reconciliation, peace and friendship.”
Mr. White also announced that the bank will be introducing a new learning requirement, in partnership with Indigenous leaders, for all senior leadership teams across Canada. The statement said BMO is accelerating planned training for all employees in Canada as a response to the TRC call to action on providing education on Indigenous Peoples history, including the history and legacy of residential schools, Treaties, and Aboriginal rights. Additionally, new training will be provided to assist branch employees in best serving Indigenous customers.
The statement says BMO has been working with Indigenous communities for almost 30 years to support economic self-determination. The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, a business membership organization, has recognized BMO with five Gold Level certifications for the bank’s approach to the Indigenous market and for understanding the business case for a diverse workforce and equitable supportive workplace. BMO previously announced as part of its Purpose commitment to build an inclusive society, that it will double its Indigenous banking business by 2025 and double BMO’s team of Indigenous bankers. Through BMO’s company-wide training program and its Indigenous Enterprise Resource Group (the Sharing Circle), BMO encourages understanding, self-identification, and celebration of Indigenous Peoples and cultures.
