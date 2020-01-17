Brantford Police Seize Firearm and Drugs In Multiple Arrests

BRANTFORD, ONT-Three men are facing drug related charges after the Brantford Police Service launched a major drug trafficking investigation in response to numerous medical emergencies, the result of illicit drug use, hit the city.

Police executed Controlled Drugs and Substance Act search warrants at residences on Eagle Avenue and Kennedy Street in Branford on Thursday January 16th, 2020 as part of the drug trafficking investigation. The warrants were executed by the Brantford Police Street Crime Unit, Task Force, Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit.

Two men from Brantford, 28-year-old Daryl Howard Miller and 29-year-old Kerick Hasani Wilson, along with 29-year-old Elias Gebreyohannes of Toronto were arrested. All three men were charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking, Possession of a Firearm, Careless Storage of a Firearm and Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

In addition to the arrests officers also seized a firearm, a large quantity of Canadian currency, a large sum of fentanyl which had a street value of $10,695.20 and a large quantity of cocaine with a street value of $36,204.00. Officers also seized prescription medication which has a street value of $165.00.

Brantford Police Services are asking anyone with information on other drug-related activities to contact the Street Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 3xt 2286. If you wish t remain anonymous you can contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or leave a web tip at www.tipsubmit.com.

