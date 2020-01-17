Hereditary Chiefs well within their rights to protest Coastal GasLink project says UNBC professor

RCMP officers switch between shifts near their roadblock as supporters of the Unist’ot’en camp and Wet’suwet’en First Nation gather at a camp fire off a logging road near Houston, B.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (The Canadian Press/Chad Hipolito) Jan 16, 2020

PRINCE GEORGE — Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs have every right to block the Coastal GasLink pipeline, even though Elected Chiefs have okayed the project, says a UNBC First Nations Studies professor.

The ‘divide and conquer’ approach, as UNBC First Nations Studies professor Dr. Ross Hoffman calls it, dates all the way back to the Indian Act.

Dr. Hoffman said the Hereditary Chiefs are responsible for governing their territories but Elected Chiefs govern just the reserves.

He says prior to imposition of the Indian Act , when BC joined Confederation, the Province never dealt with the Aboriginal land question now the focal point for the hereditary chiefs in their fight against the Coastal GasLink project.

He says the underlying issue of who is in charge is likely to take time to sort out, as new generations continue to inherit unresolved business.

The 20 Elected Chiefs along the route have signed benefits agreements to allow the pipeline through. The agreements usually include employment for Indigenous people and benefits for the communities.

An indigenous group that opposes construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia will refuse workers access to their land, but in peaceful fashion, according to one of its chiefs.

The statement comes after Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) established a checkpoint on Monday for access to a remote, forested area along Coastal GasLink’s route, aiming to avoid a repeat of protests a year ago that resulted in arrests.

Police launched a criminal investigation after finding trees partly cut and ready to fall, and stacks of tires containing jugs of accelerant along with fuel-soaked rags.

The C$6.6 billion ($5.1 billion) pipeline, to be operated by TC Energy Corp, would transport gas from near Dawson Creek in northeast B.C. to Kitimat on Canada’s Pacific coast and supply the country’s largest liquefied natural gas export terminal, called LNG Canada, which is under construction.

In it’s latest update, from January 14, Coastal GasLink President David Pfeiffer requested a meeting with Chief Namoks. Coastal (CP Files)

