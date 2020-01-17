Daily
Six Nations people stopped trucks dumping fill on Second Line

January 17, 2020 124 views

Controversial fill dumping on Six Nations rears its head again

By Justin Lethbridge

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A convoy of dump trucks  that had dumped piles of fill at in the yard of a Six Nations residence were ordered to stop and leave Six Nations after they were unable to provide documentation that the soil being dumped at a residence on Second Line Friday January 17, 2020 was clean fill.

Colin Martin was among those that stopped the trucks from dumping fill Friday. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

Local resident Colin Martin told Turtle Island News that the trucks have been redirected to a location in Jarvis.

“There was illegal dumping,” Martin said, “all these trucks were dumping this fill here and up the road. They are a company out of, well the fill was coming from Oakville we found out. They have no paperwork that gives them permission to dump here so they’ve been shut down for today.”

Martin said that the Six Nations Police have already been involved and he personally left a message for Elected Chief Mark Hill informing him of the situation.

“They were supposed to stop dumping here and they weren’t stopping…we found out they have an eight truck rotation on all the fill coming from Oakville. The company, the fill quality,,all that information is supposed to be forwarded to police.”

The trucks had already dumped several piles of fill from an unknown Oakville construction site without contacting the Six Nations band office or Haudenosaunee Confederacy for permission. No paperwork outlining what was in the fill was provided. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

He said that he would be monitoring the area and turning around any other trucks coming through until he is informed that the fill is clean. The truck driver did not disclose what company they were working for and the home owner did not wish to give a comment.

Calls to the Six Nations Police and Six Nations Band office regarding the incident have not been returned.

Elected Chief Mark Hill said Six Nations needs to look “at its environmental department to come up with our own policies when these issues arise. We need to make sure the trucks have the proper paperwork. That’s part of the problem,” he said, verifying what is in the soil. He said Ministry of Environment guidelines need to be followed.

“We need to know what’s coming into the community.  He (the truck

Mark Hill elected as Chief

Elected Chief Mark Hill

driver) had no paperwork. That’s what I was advised.”  He said council had no knowledge of the dumping until a protester called them Friday afternoon.

The dumping of fill has been a controversial subject at Six Nations that erupted into a dispute between landowners and police last year.

