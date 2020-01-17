Weather: All Grand Erie Schools, and Board Facility Sites closed Saturday

January 17, 2020
Inclement Weather Notification: ALL Grand Erie Schools and Board Facility Sites will be CLOSED tomorrow – Saturday, January 18
All Grand Erie Schools and Board Facility Sites are CLOSED tomorrow (January 18) due to expected inclement weather.
As a result:
- All Grand Erie Learning Alternative (GELA) International Languages Classes (Arabic and Punjabi) scheduled for Saturday, January 18 are CANCELLED.
- All permits at Board Facility Sites for Saturday, January 18 are also CANCELLED.