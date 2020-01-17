Weather: All Grand Erie Schools, and Board Facility Sites closed Saturday

January 17, 2020

Inclement Weather Notification: ALL Grand Erie Schools and Board Facility Sites will be CLOSED tomorrow – Saturday, January 18

All Grand Erie Schools and Board Facility Sites are CLOSED tomorrow (January 18) due to expected inclement weather.

As a result:

All Grand Erie Learning Alternative (GELA) International Languages Classes (Arabic and Punjabi) scheduled for Saturday, January 18 are CANCELLED.

All permits at Board Facility Sites for Saturday, January 18 are also CANCELLED.

Add Your Voice