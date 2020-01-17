National News
ticker

Weather: All Grand Erie Schools, and Board Facility Sites closed Saturday

January 17, 2020 3 views

January 17, 2020

Inclement Weather Notification: ALL Grand Erie Schools and Board Facility Sites will be CLOSED tomorrow – Saturday, January 18

All Grand Erie Schools and Board Facility Sites are CLOSED tomorrow (January 18) due to expected inclement weather.

As a result:

  • All Grand Erie Learning Alternative (GELA) International Languages Classes (Arabic and Punjabi) scheduled for Saturday, January 18 are CANCELLED.
  • All permits at Board Facility Sites for Saturday, January 18 are also CANCELLED.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Hereditary Chiefs well within their rights to protest Coastal GasLink project says UNBC professor

January 17, 2020 48

RCMP officers switch between shifts near their roadblock as supporters of the Unist’ot’en camp and Wet’suwet’en…

Read more
National News

Family of Indigenous woman critical of Winnipeg police probe into her death 

January 17, 2020 43

Jaeda Vanderwal’s family members including grandmother Linda Beaulieu are calling on Winnipeg police to do a…

Read more

Leave a Reply