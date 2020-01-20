Police

Brantford Police looking for witnesses to a pedestrian being struck

January 20, 2020 35 views

Saturday, January, 18 2020
On Saturday, January, 18th 2020, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Brantford Police were called to attend a serious collision that occurred on Murray Street just south of Park Ave.
Emergency Services arrived to find a male pedestrian struck by a vehicle designed for snow removal.
The Brantford Police Service Traffic Unit is investigating the collision and would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time of the crash. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Constable Brian Lee at 519-756-0113 ext. 2212.

