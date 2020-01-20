LOCAL RESIDENT NEARLY SCAMMED – OPP INTERCEPT PACKAGE DELIVERY

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a fraud incident after cash was sent in the mail but soon intercepted by police and returned to the owner in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Friday January 17, 2020 at 2:20 p.m., OPP responded to a Hagersville address after a resident suspected they may have been defrauded of $10,000.

OPP investigation has determined a resident was contacted by a male suspect, claiming to be a police officer, who told the resident their bank card had been compromised and police would need $10,000 to investigate the incident.

The resident had sent $10,000 to the address provided by the suspect.

OPP were able to contact the courier company and intercept the delivery of the currency.

OPP is reminding all residents to never give personal information or currency to anyone you do not know and trust. Police agencies would never ask residents for currency to investigate incidents.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

