TRANSPORT TRUCK STOLEN IN TOWNSEND

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a theft of a transport truck from a Nanticoke Creek Parkway, Townsend, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday January 20, 2020 at 9:16 a.m., OPP responded to Nanticoke Creek Parkway for a report of a stolen vehicle.

OPP investigation has determined sometime between Sunday January 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. and Monday January 20, 2020 at 7:00 a.m., unknown(s) attended the property and disconnected an attached trailer before removing a black 2006 Peterbilt transport truck that was locked and parked in a vacant lot.

The truck had “Silliker” decals on the fuel tanks.

Further investigation determined the truck travelled east bound toward Highway 6.

The value of the truck is estimated at $125,000.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

