Brantford Police Investigate Gun Shot Wound

January 22, 2020

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man suffering from a single gunshot wound showing up at Brantford General Hospital the evening of Friday, January 17, 2020.

The male was treated for his injuries and released a short time later. Police said the occurrence is under investigation by the Brantford Police but it is unknown if the shooting occurred within the City limits.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance video in the area is asked to contact police at 519756-7050; or Sergeant Darryl GRAHAM at 519-756-0113 ext. 2274 or; Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

