Local News
ticker

Tempers Flare: SNEC questions Education Task Force hiring and tendering

January 22, 2020 152 views
Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry tried to muzzle Councillor Johnson. Powless-Bomberry is chair of the education task force that came under fire.

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) finance committee has put the hiring of an outside consultant firm on its education project on hold until the project provides transparency in, among other things, its hiring practices. Tempers flared when Councillor Wendelyn Johnson questioned the Lifelong Learning Task Force’s (LLTF) hiring of the consulting firm Deloitte on a $195,000 contract without putting the contract out to tender. “We have talented people in this community. We have the highest educated people across the country in our community that are members. To say, to put in a briefing note, that we don’t have that quality of people is really devaluing us as Haudenosaunee people. I find it really offensive that we do that. .. You know, I keep raising the $300,000…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Snags, successes in Ottawa’s efforts to recruit Indigenous public servants: docs 

January 22, 2020 11

By Teresa Wright THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The federal government invited a group of Indigenous elders…

Read more
Daily

B.C. human rights commissioner responds to Indigenous LNG supporters 

January 22, 2020 14

Na’moks  press conference in Smithers, B.C., Tuesday, Jan.7, 2020, on the one-year anniversary of RCMP enforcement…

Read more