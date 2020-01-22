Tempers Flare: SNEC questions Education Task Force hiring and tendering

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) finance committee has put the hiring of an outside consultant firm on its education project on hold until the project provides transparency in, among other things, its hiring practices. Tempers flared when Councillor Wendelyn Johnson questioned the Lifelong Learning Task Force’s (LLTF) hiring of the consulting firm Deloitte on a $195,000 contract without putting the contract out to tender. “We have talented people in this community. We have the highest educated people across the country in our community that are members. To say, to put in a briefing note, that we don’t have that quality of people is really devaluing us as Haudenosaunee people. I find it really offensive that we do that. .. You know, I keep raising the $300,000…



