Trial Starts for Haudenosaunee Man Accused of Sexual Assault

January 22, 2020 88 views

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN-The trial for 35-year-old Matthew Joseph Myke is set to start on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020 at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Myke has been charged with Repeated (At least three violations of first or second degree sexual assault) Sexual Assault of Same Child. The charge is a Class C Felony in Wisconsin and a conviction could result in up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $100,000 or both imprisonment and a fine. The charges stem from an incident in 2013 which involved a then 14-year-old.

Myke was released on a $10,000 bond and is to have no contact with the victim, the residence of the victim or their place of employment.

The trial is scheduled for the 22nd and 23rd of January, 2020.

