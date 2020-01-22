Local News
Trucks lining up to dump at Six Nations!

January 22, 2020 47 views
Trucks lined up Friday on Second Line past Onondaga Road to dump dirt at a local residence until stopped by Six Nations people. In the 1980s the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council agreed there would be no dumping at Six Nations. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

Separate convoys of truck carrying loads of soil directed off Six Nations By Donna Duric Writer For the second time in four days, community members turned away trucks containing unknown fill, this time at a property on First Line Road known as the Mohawk Grounds. One of the men at the property on First Line Road said Monday morning (Jan. 20) that the dump truck drivers did not have paperwork detailing the quality of the fill and that’s why they were asked to leave the territory. But not before a few loads were already dumped at the property. Colin Martin told the Turtle Island News about 15 trucks were seen heading toward the property Monday morning. Six Nations man Frank Smith claimed he owned the property and agreed for the…

