Car jumps parking block hits building at Six Nations

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Emergency Services were on the scene of an unusual accident shortly at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan., 23, 2019 when a car jumped a parking block and ended up on the porch of a building at KT Gas and Tobacco.

Emergency services responded after a black Ford Escape jumped the concrete blocks in front of the store and hit the front porch, damaging the railing. Despite the abundance of emergency vehicles that responded to the scene neither the store or Highway 54 were closed as a result.

Paramedics did treat one person on scene but the severity of their injuries is unknown or whether they were a result of the accident.

Police have not issued any statement regarding the accident.

Add Your Voice