Daily
National News

Car jumps parking block hits building at Six Nations

January 23, 2020 133 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Emergency Services were on the scene of an unusual accident shortly at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan., 23, 2019 when a car jumped a parking block and ended up on the porch of a building at KT Gas and Tobacco.

A car hit the porch of a building at KT Gas this morning. Thrusday, Jan., 23, 2020. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

Emergency services responded after a black Ford Escape jumped the concrete blocks in front of the store and hit the front porch, damaging the railing. Despite the abundance of emergency vehicles that responded to the scene neither the store or Highway 54 were closed as a result.

Paramedics did treat one person on scene but the severity of their injuries is unknown or whether they were a result of the accident.

Police have not issued any statement regarding the accident.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Manitoba offering disaster aid to those affected by severe October snowstorm 

January 23, 2020 19

WINNIPEG- The Manitoba government is offering disaster assistance to municipalities, homeowners, farms and small businesses pummelled…

Read more
Daily

Saskatchewan Metis, Canadian Geographic working together to preserve language

January 23, 2020 17

SASKATOON _ Metis Nation-Saskatchewan and Canadian Geographic magazine are working together to try to preserve the…

Read more

Leave a Reply