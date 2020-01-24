Brnt County OPP warning pills circulating are fentanyl

BRANT COUNTY-Percocet pills circulating in Brant County are actually fentanyl

Brant County OPP are warning the public that alleged Percocet pills for sale on the street are imposters and actually contain fentanyl.

Police made the announcement on Jan. 24 after forensic lab testing of Percocet pills seized during a traffic stop in September 2019 confirmed the pills were not Percocets but cut with fentanyl.

Percocet is an opioid painkiller prescribed by doctors for moderate pain.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid painkiller 100 times more potent than morphine and has been implicated in opioid overdose deaths provincewide and within the county and is believed to be responsible for four deaths in Brantford on Jan. 10.

In September 2019, a Brant County OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 403 and during the stop, the officer was alerted and started an investigation, discovering a “large quantity” of what was believed to be Percocet pills.

Police had the pills tested through Health Canada and found the pills that looked just like Percocets were actually fentanyl.

The OPP is reminding the public that anytime you are buying drugs on the street you could possibly be buying a lethal dose of illegal drugs.

Add Your Voice