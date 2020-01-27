FEMALE CHANGING CLOTHING NOTICES DRONE OUTSIDE BEDROOM WINDOW

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Friday, January 24, 2020, at approximately 10:14 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment received a report of a suspicious person at a Prospect Street, Port Dover, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that on Monday, January 13, 2020, between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., a female returned to her residence and entered her bedroom and began to change some articles of clothing. While changing, she noticed a blue flashing light outside her bedroom window and then observed a drone hovering outside her home. The startled resident looked out the window and observed that the drone appeared to have a recording device attached to the bottom.

The victim immediately opened the window at which time she observed a male standing near the edge of her property. The victim yelled at the unknown individual who was holding the remote control for the drone. The male immediately walked away and was last seen heading North West on Prospect Street.

The suspect was described to police as a male, 60 to 70 years of age, white coloured hair. He was wearing a hooded sweater that covered his head.

Investigators from the Norfolk County OPP Detachment would like to speak to this individual. If anyone has any information or if they know someone in the area that matches the description provided, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

SPEEDING DRIVER UNDER SUSPENSION FACING CHARGES

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment stopped and investigated a vehicle at a Highway 59, South Walsingham, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that officers were on patrol in the area of Highway 59 when a vehicle attracted the offices attention. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and investigated.

As a result of investigation, police charged 45-year-old Darren Lawrence HARBER of Hamilton, Ontario with speeding and driving while under suspension.

The driver is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

VEHICLE STOLEN FROM RESIDENCE

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 1:03 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a report of a stolen vehicle from a Norfolk Street South, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended the address and removed a vehicle from the property.

The stolen vehicle is described as a purple coloured, 2008 Kia.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

VEHICLE TIRES SLASHED – OPP INVESTIGATING MISCHIEF

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at approximately 6:29 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated a mischief at a Townline Road, Charlotteville, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended the address and proceeded to damage three tires on a vehicle that was parked on the roadway.

The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately. If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

VEHICLE OWNER CONFRONTS THIEF – CONTACTS POLICE 8 HOURS LATER

Remove Valuables and LOCK your Vehicle

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Friday, January 24, 2020 at approximately 6:03 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment received a report of a mischief at a Lakeshore Road, Houghton, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m., unknowns attended the address and gained entry into an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway of the residence. The owner of the vehicle subsequently confronted the individual who immediately fled to an awaiting vehicle.

The OPP want to remind all community residents that if they observe any suspicious activity to please contact the police immediately.

VEHICLE VANDALIZED – OPP INVESTIGATING

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Friday, January 24, 2020, at approximately 11:03 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated a mischief at a McDowell Road East, Charlotteville, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that between Wednesday, January 22, 2020 and Friday, January 24, 2020, unknowns attended the address and proceeded to damage the paint surface on a parked motor vehicle.

The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately. If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.

SECURITY CAMERA STOLEN – SECOND CAMERA CAPTURES SUSPECT

Can YOU Identify This Person?

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Monday, January 13, 2020, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a theft from at an Ann Street, Delhi, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that at approximately 2:30 a.m., an unknown individual attended the address and removed an outdoor security surveillance camera. Unbeknownst to the thief, they were captured on a secondary surveillance camera committing the theft.

Members of the Norfolk County OPP are continuing to investigate and will be making attempts to identify the person responsible. If anyone can identify this individual they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

DRIVERS WHO FAIL TO STOP FOR SCHOOL BUSES PUT OUR CHILDREN IN DANGER

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment would like to take this opportunity to remind the motoring public that every driver MUST stop for school buses.

On Friday, January 24, 2020, at approximately 3:46 p.m., police were contacted by a concerned school bus driver after a vehicle failed to stop at a Highway 3 address near Fertilizer Road while the school bus was stopped with its stop arm was out and overhead red lights flashing.

This was a very dangerous act that could have had fatal consequences if an innocent child had been crossing the roadway. Police are reminding all drivers to slow down and to pay attention to the roadway.

Drivers approaching a stopped school bus from the front with its overhead red signal-lights flashing shall stop in front of the school bus and not pass until the signals are turned off and the bus moves.

Vehicle owners need to be aware that if the driver can’t be identified, the owner can be charged for the offence provided the licence plate number is obtained by any witness. If convicted, the driver/owner can be fined not less than $400 up to $2,000 for a first offence and to a fine not less than $1,000 – $ 4,000 or imprisonment for a subsequent offence(s). The penalty section also levies 6 Demerit Points to a drivers licence.

“This law is in place to protect our most valuable resource, young children. Passing a stopped school bus is not only against the law; it is a potential lethal decision. Taking a few extra minutes behind a stopped school can prevent lifelong regret of injuring or killing a child.” – Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

Add Your Voice