One Victim Rescued Five Charged In Sex Trafficking Case in Caledonia

By Donna Duric

Writer

HALDIMAND COUNTY-Five people were arrested in Caledonia last week on human trafficking charges, with at least one female victim rescued, Haldimand County OPP confirmed.

The arrests occurred on Jan. 23 in the new Avalon subdivision in the north end of Caledonia.

There may be more victims, said Haldimand County OPP Cst. Rod Leclair and police are urging anyone who may have been a victim to come forward. The victim was from a nearby county, Leclair said, but was not at the location at the time the arrests occurred.

The human trafficking charges are in relation to sex trafficking, Leclair said.

The arrests occurred following a Haldimand County OPP investigation of criminal harassment, weapons, human trafficking and drug trafficking in Caledonia, Ont.

On January 19, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, along with the Counter Exploitation and Missing Persons Section, Haldimand Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit and OPP West Region Crime Unit, began an investigation into criminal harassment and illegal firearms. Through the course of the investigation, several suspects were identified.

Five individuals were taken into custody last Thursday without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a Larry Crescent, Caledonia address where a quantity of illicit drugs and replica firearms were seized. Several OPP specialty units were engaged, including the OPP West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Forensic Identification Services and OPP West Region Crime Unit.

The OPP has charged the following individuals:

-Daniel Campbell, 34, of Caledonia, with: traffic in person, criminal harassment (two counts), possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (three counts), possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)

-Joshua Hillock, 30, of Caledonia, with: traffic in person, criminal harassment (two counts), and possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)

-Dragisa Lucic, 28, of Caledonia, with: traffic in person and possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)

-Carly Creor, 25, of Caledonia, with: traffic in person and possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)

-Crystal-Anne Marier, 34, of Caledonia, with: traffic in person and possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)

All of the accused were held for a bail hearing scheduled for January 27, 2020, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.

Should you have any information that could assist investigators, please contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

