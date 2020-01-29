Local News
ticker

Confusion around Indian Day School claims process

January 29, 2020 52 views

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations Elected Council is making plans to help Indian Day School survivors process their claims after being inundated with questions surrounding the application process. Survivors are eligible for at least $10,000 in compensation for attending day schools here on Six Nations as part of the nationwide Indian Day School class action settlement aimed at compensating survivors for abuses suffered while attending the federally-run schools. But questions are swirling around the claims process. Survivors are unsure how or when they will get their money and some are even being harassed by lawyers looking to assist them in filling out their applications forms. “We’ve been getting inundated with multiple calls from community members,” said Elected Chief Mark Hill. “We’re doing our best to…being supportive throughout this process….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Premier John Horgan says court rulings on pipelines should be respected 

January 29, 2020 20

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.-Premier John Horgan has linked the battles over two major pipeline projects through British…

Read more
Daily

Indigenous young people file complaints after Victoria police arrests 

January 29, 2020 28

VICTORIA- British Columbia’s police complaints commissioner says it has received several complaints about use of force…

Read more