Grand Erie District School Board schools to be hit by strikes

January 29, 2020 51 views

All Grand Erie District School Board elementary schools will be shut down by two days of strikes next week if Ontario fails to reach an agreement with teachers. All Brantford, Brant, Norfolk and Haldimand County english public elementary schools will be hit by strikes Feb., 3, for a one-day walkout by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and Feb., 6 when a provincewide strike hits. There are ow four education unions involved in job actions ranging from strikes to work slow downs. The strikes will affect Six Nations and Mississauga of Credit First Nation high school students. English public elementary schools in Brantford and Brant, Norfolk and Haldimand counties will be hit by strikes two days in a row next week if the province does not reach a new deal…

