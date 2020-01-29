Local News
Six Nations Family Left With Questions After Trailer Set on Fire

January 29, 2020 73 views
Family left homeless after fire set to trailer home on First Line “Mohawk Grounds”. Blames dirt being trucked in last week by two local men who authorized the Toronto area landfill to be dumped at the property. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer A mother of five, who has a sixth on the on the way, is looking for answers after a two bedroom trailer that was to serve as a temporary home for her family was set on fire. In a post on Facebook, Jodie Martin detailed her family’s struggle to find a place to rent. Martin said that her husband Daniel White and her had decided to purchase a two bedroom trailer to stay in while they saved money to build a house. After purchasing the trailer they were granted permission to stay at Mohawk Grounds on First Line Road and were planning to move in near the end of January. Currently expecting her sixth child in March, Martin was looking forward to moving out of her…

