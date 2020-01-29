Local News
ticker

Sixth Line Road Upgrades Needed, Safety Issues

January 29, 2020 66 views
A vandalized barrier sits atop a pile of rubble at a dead end at Sixth Line Road, blocking it from extending to Seneca Road. (Photo by Donna Duric)

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations of the Grand River elected council is considering a petition from a local resident expressing concerns about the safety of the unpaved road on Sixth Line between Chiefswood and Seneca Road. The intersection at the two roads has been closed for years due to fallen trees, overgrowth and debris, coupled with the fact large portions of both roads at the intersection are one of the few unpaved roads left on Six Nations. Rod Whitlow brought the petition to elected council last week asking them to consider paving the road as part of their budget considerations during “budget days” on Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. “That road’s never been paved,” said Whitlow. “We’re encountering a lot of frustration. The petition speaks for itself.”…

