URINE DUMPED IN FOYER OF HOME

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Monday, January 27, 2020, at approximately 10:09 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a break and enter at a Washington Street, Waterford, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended the address and forcibly gained entry into the residence. Once inside, unknowns proceeded to dump a large quantity of suspected urine in the foyer of the home. It does not appear that anything was taken during the entry.

TWO PEOPLE CHARGED AFTER FLEEING FROM POLICE IN STOLEN VEHICLE

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Sunday, January 26, 2020, at approximately 2:17 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a stolen vehicle at a North Main Street, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that an officer was on patrol when a motor vehicle attracted the officer’s attention. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the driver fled to a dead end street. The driver and passenger then fled on foot however both individuals were taken into custody without incident.

As a result, police have charged 29-year-old Crystal OERLEMANS of Hamilton, Ontario with the following offences:

Flight from peace officer

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of Methamphetamine

Fail to comply with recognizance

Charged with the possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 is 22-year-old Rafe CHOWDHURY of Hamilton, Ontario.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

TRAFFIC STOP RESULTS IN DRIVER BEING CHARGED

Vehicle Impounded For 45 Days

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 6:39 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment stopped and investigated a vehicle at a Norfolk Street North, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that officers were on patrol in the area of Norfolk Street North when a vehicle attracted the offices attention. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and investigated.

As a result of investigation, police charged 23-year-old Michael Jeffrey George SIMMERMAKER of Norfolk County, Ontario with operation while prohibited, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The driver is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

OPP WARN RESIDENTS OF “EMERGENCY” SCAM

Elderly Resident Scammed out of $44,500

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Sunday, January 26, 2019, at approximately 5:51 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated a fraud after being called to a Port Dover, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that a resident received a phone call from a male claiming to be there son. During the course of the conversation, they were told that he was currently in custody for “Being over the limit” after being involved in a collision that injured a young female. The male requested funds for bail court in order to be released at which time the victims attended their bank and transferred the funds.

A second and third call was placed to the victims by a male claiming to be their son’s lawyer asking for additional funds due to an infant dying as a result of the collision and that bail had increased as a result of the death.

The victims subsequently transferred over $44,500 to the unknown male and realized that this was in fact a scam after they spoken to their son.

The OPP are reminding all Norfolk County residents to be extremely vigilant and to be alert for unsolicited calls, emails, faxes or visitors that arrive at your residence.

If anyone should receive a call in this manner, please contact your immediate family and inquire if anyone is in need of assistance. Please do not forward any funds without speaking to family members first.

Modern, tech savvy, scammers have personal information about before they ever try to contact you. It is imperative to verify any unsolicited contact before you respond and provide information. Keep your guard up when you receive a surprise call from anyone soliciting funds and indicating that a loved one is in jail or have been involved in a serious incident.

You work hard for your money, so work hard to protect it. Do not hand it over to a smooth talking con artist. Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business that will only stop when the con artists stop making money.

HAVE YOU BEEN STOPPED BY SOMEONE OFFERING TO SELL YOU GOLD?

OPP Warn of Roadside Jewelry Scam

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Sunday, January 26, 2020, at approximately 10:59 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Forestry Farm Road, North Walsingham, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that police received several reports from local residents after unknown individuals stopped motorists asking for money and then offering to sell them expensive gold at a cheap price. No funds were exchanged and police were immediately contacted.

Officers patrolling the area arrived on scene however the vehicles had left prior to police arrival. While speaking to witnesses they described the suspect vehicle as a Saab or Subaru vehicle, light grey or beige in colour. A second vehicle described as a grey coloured mini-van appeared to also be involved in the scam.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a young male with a beard. The passenger was described as an older male, heavier set in his 50’s and was wearing a suit.

The OPP is urging all community members to refrain from purchasing any gold from individuals that claim that they have a family emergency or out of gas trying to get home. The OPP has seen an increase in calls for suspicious individuals attempting to sell fake gold jewelry to unsuspecting victims.

The OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking the assistance of the public. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

