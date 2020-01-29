Local News
Victim rescued, five charged in human trafficking

January 29, 2020 33 views

By Donna Duric Writer HALDIMAND COUNTY-Five people were arrested in Caledonia last week on human trafficking charges, with at least one female victim rescued, Haldimand County OPP confirmed. The arrests occurred on Jan. 23 in the new Avalon subdivision in the north end of Caledonia. There may be more victims, said Haldimand County OPP Cst. Rod Leclair and police are urging anyone who may have been a victim to come forward. The victim was from a nearby county, Leclair said, but was not at the location at the time the arrests occurred. The human trafficking charges are in relation to sex trafficking, Leclair said. The arrests occurred following a Haldimand County OPP investigation of criminal harassment, weapons, human trafficking and drug trafficking in Caledonia, Ont. On January 19, the OPP…

