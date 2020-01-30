Brantford Police Arrest Seven People and Seize Guns and Cocaine

BRANTFORD, ONT-Seven people including a 17-year-old have been arrested and guns, cocaine and cash were seized after the Brantford Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

Several police units were involved in the execution of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act search warrant at a residence on Victoria Street on Wednesday January 2th, 2020. Officers located two firearms, a quantity of cocaine and a large amount of Canadian Currency at the residence where police arrested two men, four women and the 17-year-old.

An 18-year-old male from Brantford has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Failing to Obey the Orders of the Court and various firearms offences.

A 20-year-old female from Brantford was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Failing to Obey the Orders of the Court.

In addition four others from Brantford including a 20-year-old male, 47-year-old female, 20-year-old female and 19-year-old female were charged with various firearms offences. The 17-year-old was also charged with various firearms offences.

The Brantford Police Street Crime Unit working with the Emergency Response Team, BEAT Unit, Canine Unit and Task Force were all involved in the execution of the warrant.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at www.tipsubmit.com.

