Daily
National News

Hamilton Police Investigate the City’s 1st Homicide of 2020

January 30, 2020 58 views

Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is investigating the city’s 1st homicide of 2020. The victim a 46-year-old male was located at a residence on Harvey Street in Hamilton suffering from life-threatening injuries. The male was later pronounced in the hospital.

 

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to a residence on Harvey Street. Once inside, police located a 46-year-old male in medical distress. The male was transported to hospital by Hamilton Paramedics where he later succumbed to his injuries.

 

At this time, police are not releasing the name of the victim pending next of kin notification.

 

A police presence is expected in the area this morning as officers continue to process the scene.

 

The investigation is in the early stages and an update will be provided later today.

 

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Richard Wouters by calling 905-546-4921.

 

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford Police Arrest Seven People and Seize Guns and Cocaine

January 30, 2020 128

BRANTFORD, ONT-Seven people including a 17-year-old have been arrested and guns, cocaine and cash were seized…

Read more
Daily

Premier John Horgan says court rulings on pipelines should be respected 

January 29, 2020 62

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.-Premier John Horgan has linked the battles over two major pipeline projects through British…

Read more

Leave a Reply