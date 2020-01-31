Brantford Police Asking for Public Help In Locating Missing Woman

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 46-year-old Lisa Diamond who was last

seen on January 29th, 2020 at Rosewood House, Brantford. She was reported missing to police who are concerned for her well-being.

Lisa Diamond is described as a white female who is six feet tall and heavyset with short, sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured winter toque, a navy blue winter jacket, wine coloured hooded sweatshirt, black tights and brown winter boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit at (519) 756-7050.

Add Your Voice