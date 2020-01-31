National News
ticker

Brantford Police Asking for Public Help In Locating Missing Woman

January 31, 2020 1 view

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 46-year-old Lisa Diamond who was last

Lisa Diamond

seen on January 29th, 2020 at Rosewood House, Brantford. She was reported missing to police who are concerned for her well-being.

Lisa Diamond is described as a white female who is six feet tall and heavyset with short, sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured winter toque, a navy blue winter jacket, wine coloured hooded sweatshirt, black tights and brown winter boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit at (519) 756-7050.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Navajo Code Talker dies at 96; less than a handful remain

January 31, 2020 26

By Associated Press   WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. _ One of the few remaining Navajo Code Talkers…

Read more
Daily

US quarantines American evacuees from China in California

January 31, 2020 14

By Robert Jablon And Amy Taxin   THE ASSOCIATED PRESS   LOS ANGELES _ U.S. health…

Read more

Leave a Reply