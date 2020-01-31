Man Facing Child Pornography Charges Throws Evidence out Window

In February 2019, the Hamilton Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began an investigation into an individual who was in possession of child pornography and made it readily available.

The male suspect was identified as residing in Hamilton and a search warrant was executed at his home on January 16, 2020. When police arrived, the male was attempting to discard evidence by throwing it out a window. The evidence was located and seized and the suspect was arrested and charged. A forensic examination of devices capable of storing digital media is ongoing and it is possible that further charges may be filed.

Charged: Tyler Wayne Ryan (27-years-old) Hamilton resident

Charges:

Make Child Pornography Readily Available

Possession of Child Pornography x 2

If you have any information that you believe could assist with these investigations you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) by calling 905-540-5247.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

The Hamilton Police Service is a member of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Combat Internet Child Exploitation. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

