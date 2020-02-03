Chemical spills into Grand River at Brantford

By Donna Duric

Writer

BRANTFORD, ONT-A chemical naturally found in petroleum is leaking into the Grand River.

Environmental clean-up crews were on scene Monday afternoon in Brantford trying to contain a chemical suspected to be petroleum or a derivative of petroleum that was slowly leaking into the Grand River on Gilkison St.

A local resident said she called the City of Brantford after noticing her dog got sick after drinking some water from the Grand River and was told by a city representative that a chemical called hydrocarbon (found naturally in petroleum) had spilled into the river.

A visible sheen could be seen on top of the water in one of the tributaries flowing into the Grand River Monday afternoon and there was a strong smell of petroleum near the water’s surface.

Nobody from the city or the Ministry of Environment or City of Brantford could be reached for comment Monday afternoon. Six Nations Public Works did not answer calls to their office as to whether the Six Nations Water Treatment Plant intake into the Grand River would be shut off.

More to come…

