All Grand Erie Elementary Schools to Close for Two Day province-wide strike

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced that they will be ramping up their ongoing job action with a province-wide, full withdrawal of services on February 11th.

In addition they will continue to hold rotating one-day withdrawals of services. For the Grand Erie Elementary Schools this will mean that teachers will be withdrawing their services on Tuesday February 11th, 2020 as well as on Thursday February 13th, 2020. Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) elementary schools will re-open following each of the one-day withdrawal of services.

Manager of Communications and Community Relations for the GEDSB Kimberly Newhouse told Turtle Island News that the one-day strikes have not affected students learning.

“As of today the elementary schools have been closed three days and the secondary schools have been closed three days, students missed more than that due to snow days last year. The curriculum will be caught up as if these are snow days.”

Newhouse added that if the job action continues the school board will have to look at addressing any missed time “at that time”.

Grand Erie’s secondary schools are not impacted by these job actions.

Grand Erie District School Board represents more than 25,000 students in 58 elementary schools within the City of Brantford and the Counties of Brant, Haldimand, and Norfolk. For more updates on labour actions you can visit www.granderie.ca or follow the Grand Erie District School Board on twitter @GEDSB.

