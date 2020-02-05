Local News
Brantford kept spill into Grand River a secret

February 5, 2020 369 views
City crew put down plastic piping to stop the flow of contamination from the tributary into the Grand River Monday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Brantford held petrochemical leak into Grand River a secret Turtle Island News exclusive: Turtle Island News’ team of Jim C. Powless, an award winning photographer and senior writer Donna Duric spilled the city’s well kept secret Monday in Turtle Island News online. Here is an indepth look at the issue. By Donna Duric Writer BRANTFORD, ONT – A petrochemical has been slowly leaking into the Grand River in Brantford for about week – and nobody knew about it. On Tuesday, Jan, 28, the city’s Environmental Services Department was notified by the Ministry of Environment’s Spills Action Centre (SAC) regarding reports of a “rainbow sheen” on a creek entering the Grand River near Gilkison St. and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Brantford. The knowledge wasn’t made public until a Brantford resident notified…

