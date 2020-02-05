New SAO for SNEC?

Six Nations may have a new Senior Administration Officer (SAO) replacing Dayle Bomberry who retired within days of the newly elected council taking office. Within a week SNEC’s Director of Finance resigned. Turtle Island News has learned a new SAO, Mandy Wesley, has been hired on a “six month” contract. Requests for an interview have gone unanswered. Wesley is a lawyer who has worked with a number of Indigenous organizations. She is married to Stan Wesley a well known speaker. He is from Moose Factory, Ontario, a Cree community on the South coast of James Bay. Mandy Wesley lives in Toronto with her husband Stan and their daughter Maya…



